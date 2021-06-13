 Skip to main content
Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett, Team USA win Arnold Palmer Cup
Texas A&M's Sam Bennett, Team USA win Arnold Palmer Cup

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett had an eventful Sunday, earning the Michael Carter “Junior” Memorial Award and an invite to the Arnold Palmer Invitational following Team USA’s 33-27 win at the Arnold Palmer Cup at Rich Harvest Farms.

Bennett, who was 1-2 heading into Sunday’s singles match, tied with Team International’s Hugo Townsend to earn a half point for Team USA, which later clinched its victory by winning singles 13-11. It’s the first win for Team USA since 2018 when former A&M golfer Chandler Phillips was on the team.

Bennett is the second Aggie to earn the memorial award after Ignacio Elvira in 2011. The award is given to a golfer from each team that best represents the qualities of Carter, a former Penn State golfer and Cup intern who passed away in 2002.

Bennett, a junior, also earned a spot in the Arnold Palmer Invitational as selected by his team. The invitational is scheduled for Feb. 28-March 6, 2022 at the Bay Hill Championship Course in Bay Hill, Florida.

Texas A&M University logo
