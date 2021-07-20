Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett ranked second in national men's golf rankings

Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett is ranked second in the first edition of the PGA Tour university summer ranking released Tuesday.

Texas’ Pierceson Coody tops the list with 1,322.787 points followed by Bennett (1,255.105) and South Carolina’s Ryan Hall (1,146.855).

The top five seniors in the PGA Tour university rankings at the end of the 2021-22 season will earn membership on the Korn Ferry Tour will players ranking sixth through 15th will earn membership on a PGA Tour international circuit.

Bennett also is ranked sixth in the world amateur golf rankings. Japan’s Keita Nakajima tops the list followed by Coody, Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, England’s Alex Fitzpatrick and the United States’ Ricky Castillo.