Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett named to Palmer Cup team

Texas A&M junior Sam Bennett was named to the United States’ Palmer Cup team by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Tuesday.

The Palmer Cup is set for June 11-13 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Bennett won three tournaments this season and is a semifinalist for the Ben Hogan Award.

The Aggie men’s golf team will learn its NCAA tournament fate at 1 p.m. Wednesday when the Golf Channel (Suddenlink Ch. 44) airs its tournament selection show.

