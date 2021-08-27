Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett named to Haskins Award watch list

Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett has been named to the Fred Haskins Award watch list. The award is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding men’s college golfer in a vote by players, coaches and media members.

Bennett won three tournaments and was named a first-team All-American last season. He led the Aggies in stroke average at 70.53, the second lowest in school history.

A&M will open the season at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin, on Sept. 5-7.