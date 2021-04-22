Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett named semifinalist for Hogan Award

Texas A&M junior Sam Bennett is one of 10 semifinalists for the Ben Hogan Award, the the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, Friends of Golf and Golf Coaches Association of America announced Thursday.

Bennett won three regular-season tournaments this season, including the Cabo Collegiate, the Old Waverly Intercollegiate and the Aggie Invitational. The Madisonville native was named the Southeastern Conference golfer of the week twice and the Hogan Award’s national golfer of the month for March.

Texas Tech sophomore Ludvig Aberg, Texas junior Pierceson Coody, Wake Forest junior Alex Fitzpatrick, North Florida freshman Nick Gabrelcik, SMU junior Mac Meissner, Florida State senior John Pak, Arizona State sophomore David Puig, Oklahoma senior Garett Reband and Georgia senior Davis Thompson.

The Hogan Award committee will announce three finalists on May 13 with the winner announced June 4 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.