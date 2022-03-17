 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett named SEC men’s golfer of week

Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett was named the Southeastern Conference’s men’s golfer of the week Thursday. Bennett won his fourth career title and led the Aggies to the team victory at the 37th annual Louisiana Classics earlier this week. Bennett finished in a tournament-record 18-under 198, while the Aggies won with a school-record 47 under.

