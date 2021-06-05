Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett named first-team All-American

Texas A&M junior Sam Bennett made the PING All-America first team, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced earlier this week.
Bennett won three tournaments this season including the Cabo Collegiate, the Old Waverly Intercollegiate and the Aggie Invitational. He had five top-five finishes in 10 events and led A&M with a 70.53 scoring average.
A&M senior Dan Erickson also earned PING All-Region honors after posting the team’s second-best stroke average at 71.23.
