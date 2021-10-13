 Skip to main content
Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett moves up to No. 1 in PGA Tour college rankings
Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett moved up one spot to No. 1 in the PGA Tour University Velocity Global individual rankings this week, moving ahead of Texas’ Pierceson Coody. Bennett tops the list with 1,235.9 points with Coody now in second at 1,231.1.

A&M’s Walker Lee fell two spots to 41st (762.1 points).

The top-five finishers in the rankings will earn membership on the Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing sixth through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.

