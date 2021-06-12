 Skip to main content
Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett earns first win at Arnold Palmer Cup
Texas A&M's Sam Bennett earns first win at Arnold Palmer Cup

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett and Duke’s Erica Shepard beat the International team’s Emily Price (Kent State) and Joe Pagdin (Florida) 5 and 4 in the afternoon mixed-foursome round of the Arnold Palmer Cup on Saturday at Rich Harvest Farms.

Bennett lost his morning foursome match with Arizona’s Brad Reeves to Pontus Nyholm (Campbell) and Hugo Townsend (Boise State) 2 and 1.

Bennett is 1-2 at the event heading into Sunday’s singles with Team USA leading 20-16.

