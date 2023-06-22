SOUTHPORT, England — Texas A&M senior Daniel Rodrigues advanced to the round of 16 at the British Amateur Championship before bowing out Thursday at Hillside Golf Club.
But not without a fight.
Rodrigues opened the day with a 3 and 2 victory over England’s James Claridge in the round of 32 during the morning session.
Then in the afternoon, Rodrigues and Ireland’s Alex Maguire staged a 23-hole marathon in the round of 16. Maguire took a 2-up lead on No. 10, but Rodrigues won three of the next five holes to go up one hole on No. 15. The duo went back and forth with Maguire winning No. 18 to send the match to extra holes and birdieing No. 5 for the victory.