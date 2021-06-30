 Skip to main content
Texas A&M’s Brooke Tyree wins Louisiana Women’s Amateur
Texas A&M logo

MONROE, La. — Texas A&M senior Brooke Tyree won the 93rd Louisiana Women’s Amateur Championship with a 5 and 4 victory over Sarah Meral at the Bayou DeSiard Country Club on Wednesday.

Tyree won three matches to reach the championship, then opened the final match by winning the first four holes. She dropped just one hole against Meral and clinched the match with a par on No. 14.

Tyree has been playing in the event since 2017.

