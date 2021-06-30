Texas A&M’s Brooke Tyree wins Louisiana Women’s Amateur

MONROE, La. — Texas A&M senior Brooke Tyree won the 93rd Louisiana Women’s Amateur Championship with a 5 and 4 victory over Sarah Meral at the Bayou DeSiard Country Club on Wednesday.

Tyree won three matches to reach the championship, then opened the final match by winning the first four holes. She dropped just one hole against Meral and clinched the match with a par on No. 14.