Texas A&M names Brian Kortan head men’s golf coach
Texas A&M names Brian Kortan head men’s golf coach

Texas A&M interim men’s golf coach Brian Kortan had the interim tag removed Wednesday by athletics director Ross Bjork.

Kortan had been interim coach since August 2020 when J.T. Higgins left for Southern California.

“Coach Kortan has been an essential part of this program for many years, and he’s played a strategic role in its success,” Bjork said. “We did our due diligence with a national search, and we kept coming back to Brian as the man to beat. He led our program this year with great poise and is ready take on this opportunity. He’s a tremendous golf technician, and his players love him. The men’s golf program will thrive under Brian’s leadership, and I’m excited about the future of Aggie golf.”

Kortan was an assistant at A&M for seven seasons.

BRIAN KORTAN

 Texas A&M Athletics
