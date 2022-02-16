 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M men's tennis team to compete this weekend
Texas A&M men's tennis team to compete this weekend

The Texas A&M men's golf team will look to defend its title at the 45th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate at The Ocean Course Hokuala in Lihu’e, Hawaii, starting Thursday.

The tournament will run through Saturday and the Aggies tee off with with Arizona, Hawaii and Southern California. A&M won in 2020, beating New Mexico by five strokes at 19-under 845. The Aggies will be represented by Sam Bennett, Walker Lee, William Paysse, Phichaksn Maichon and Michael Heidelbaugh. Daniel Rodrigues, Evan Myers and Dallas Hankamer will play as individuals.

