 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M men's golf team wins quarterfinal match over Georgia
0 comments

Texas A&M men's golf team wins quarterfinal match over Georgia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The eighth-seeded Texas A&M men’s golf team continued its late-tournament surge by edging top-seeded Georgia 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course.

After struggling through the first two rounds of stroke play, A&M now will face fifth-seeded Arkansas in the semifinals, which were postponed until 6:30 a.m. Sunday due to inclement weather Saturday afternoon.

A&M’s Dan Erickson beat Georgia’s Eli Scott in 22 holes, while Sam Bennett beat Spencer Ralston 3 and 2, and Daniel Rodrigues beat Davis Thompson 1 up to set up the Aggies’ meeting with the Razorbacks, who beat fourth-seeded LSU 3-2.

In the other quarterfinals, second-seeded Alabama beat seventh-seeded South Carolina 3-2, and sixth-seeded Vanderbilt beat third-seeded Tennessee 4-1.

The championship match will be played Sunday afternoon following the semifinals.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert