Texas A&M men's golf team wins quarterfinal match over Georgia

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The eighth-seeded Texas A&M men’s golf team continued its late-tournament surge by edging top-seeded Georgia 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course.

After struggling through the first two rounds of stroke play, A&M now will face fifth-seeded Arkansas in the semifinals, which were postponed until 6:30 a.m. Sunday due to inclement weather Saturday afternoon.

A&M’s Dan Erickson beat Georgia’s Eli Scott in 22 holes, while Sam Bennett beat Spencer Ralston 3 and 2, and Daniel Rodrigues beat Davis Thompson 1 up to set up the Aggies’ meeting with the Razorbacks, who beat fourth-seeded LSU 3-2.

In the other quarterfinals, second-seeded Alabama beat seventh-seeded South Carolina 3-2, and sixth-seeded Vanderbilt beat third-seeded Tennessee 4-1.

The championship match will be played Sunday afternoon following the semifinals.