Texas A&M men's golf team to host NCAA Bryan Regional beginning Monday

The Texas A&M men’s golf team might be the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Bryan Regional at Traditions Club, but the Aggies have two strong edges in the 13-team field: third-ranked senior Sam Bennett and a home-course advantage.

Round one of the three-day event is set for Monday as the NCAA tournament returns to the Aggies’ home course for the first time since 2018.

The second-seeded Aggies will host a field that includes (by regional seed): No. 1 Pepperdine, No. 3. Georgia, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 5 Kansas, No. 6, Arizona, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 8 SMU, No. 9 Boise State, No. 10 Oregon State, No. 11 Colorado State, No. 12 Southeastern Louisiana and No. 13 Texas Southern.

Individually, Bennett leads the charge. The recently-named Southeastern Conference golfer of the year enters the tournament with a 69.42 scoring average, on pace to break the school record. He has four wins this season and six top-five finishes.

Bennett’s transformation into a premier college golfer began his junior season when he was able to find his putting stroke, he said.

“It was confidence and he got that confidence from making putts and seeing some scores happen,” A&M head coach Brian Kortan said. “He was hitting a lot of good shots, but making some putts made that confidence level go up, and he felt like he was that kind of guy that could compete and win a golf tournament.”

As the Aggies enter their 18th regional appearance in the last 19 seasons, Kortan said he hopes some of that confidence trickles down to the rest of the team behind Bennett and fellow senior Walker Lee.

Lee was named to the All-SEC second team after winning two tournaments this season and holding a 70.53 stroke average. He enters the tournament ranked 29th in the nation, according to GolfStat.com.

“Walker has been really pretty good all year,” Kortan said. “He’s had a couple of tournaments that probably weren’t up to his liking, but he’s been a top-10 machine and shoots an average of 70 for the year, which is a pretty big deal in college golf.”

They will face off against Top 25 opponents Trent Phillips of Georgia, who is ranked 10th nationally with a 69.73 stroke average, and Dylan Menate of Pepperdine (No. 25, 70.90).

The challenge for teams coming to Bryan will be learning the Traditions Club layout, which Bennett said has tricks and turns that can cause trouble for those who have not played it multiple times. The second round is set for Tuesday with the final round Wednesday.

The top five teams at each of the NCAA tournament’s six regionals will advance to the NCAA Championship set for May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. A&M has advanced to the NCAA Championships both times Traditions Club has hosted an NCAA regional in 2010 and 2018.

With three other GolfStat.com Top 25 teams in the Bryan Regional field, Kortan said rolling with the punches is the key to moving on to the next round.

“It’s about handling the adversity that you’re going to face,” he said. “You’re going to face some on your home golf course, and you’ve got to be able to handle that, and you’ve got to handle that moment and just stay calm and do the things we do on a regular basis.”

