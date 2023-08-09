The Texas A&M men’s golf team will host the 15th Aggie Invitational on April 6-7, 2024, at Traditions Club, the school announced Wednesday.

A&M finished second behind Louisville in last year’s tournament, while Aggie Walker Lee won his second individual title, becoming the event’s only two-time winner to go with his 2018 title. The Aggies have won the tournament five times — 2010, ’11, ’14, ’21 and ’22