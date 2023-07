The Texas A&M men’s golf team announced its fall schedule that will begin with the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills on Sept. 3-5 in Erin, Wisconsin. The Aggies also will play in the SEC Match Play Championship on Sept. 25-27 followed by the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 1-3), the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 13-15) and the Furman Intercollegiate (Oct. 22-23).