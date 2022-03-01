 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M men's golf team ties for eighth place at Coral Creek Invitational
Texas A&M men's golf team ties for eighth place at Coral Creek Invitational

PLACIDA, Fla. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a final-round 287 to finish tied for eighth at 14-over 866 at the 16-team Coral Creek Club Invitational on Tuesday.

Florida Golf Coast shot 283 to win the team title at 14-under 838 followed by North Florida (2 under), South Alabama (1 under), Liberty (even) and Central Florida (even).

Walker Lee led A&M by tying for eighth at 67–211 followed by William Paysse (t-12th, 75–213), Phichaskn Maichon (t-51st, 70–221), Daniel Rodrigues (t-62nd, 76–224) and Michael Heidelbaugh (t-72nd, 75–228).

South Alabama’s Mathias Lorentzen won the individual title at 8-under 205 after a 68.

A&M will compete in the Louisiana Classic on March 14-15 at Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette, Louisiana.

