Texas A&M men's golf team tied for fourth after two rounds at regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team fell a spot into a tie for fourth but remained in position to advance at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Tuesday at the UNM Championship Course.

A&M shot 4-under 284 for the second straight day and is tied with South Carolina (283) for fourth at 568. Oregon State leads at 20-under 556 after a 275 followed by Texas Tech (15 under) and Arizona State (12 under). The top five teams after Wednesday’s final round advance to next week’s NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona. A&M and South Carolina have a three-stroke lead over sixth-place New Mexico (5 under) and San Diego (5 under) with Stanford in eighth at 4 under and Oklahoma in ninth at 3 under.

A&M seniors Dan Erickson and Walker Lee, junior Sam Bennett and freshman Daniel Rodrigues each shot 1-under 71 on Tuesday. Erickson and Bennett are tied for sixth individually at 5-under 139 with Lee tied for 24th at 143, and Rodrigues tied for 43rd at 147. Sophomore William Paysse is tied for 60th at 75–152.

A&M will tee off the final round at 9 a.m. Wednesday paired with South Carolina and New Mexico.