Texas A&M men's golf team takes second in stroke-play portion of SEC tournament

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Sam Bennett, Daniel Rodrigues and William Paysse led the Texas A&M men’s golf team to second place in the stroke-play portion of the Southeastern Conference Championship on Friday at Sea Island Golf Club.

With the top eight teams advancing to match play, Vanderbilt shot a third-round 277 to finish at 16-under 824 to claim the top seed. A&M followed at 13 under after a tournament-best 273 with Florida third at 12 under and LSU fourth at 9 under. Missouri (1 under), Georgia (even), Tennessee (3 over) and Mississippi State (4 over) claimed the final four match-play spots.

Bennett shot a final-round 67 to finish tied for fifth at 3-under 207 followed by Rodrigues (t-15th, 68–209), Paysse (t-23rd, 68–211), Phichaksn Maichon (t-34th, 79–213) and Walker Lee (t-39th, 70–214).

A&M will open the match play against Tennessee at 7:20 a.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals. The semifinals will follow with the championship match set for 7 a.m. Sunday.