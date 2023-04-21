ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The Tennessee men’s golf team closed stroke play at the Southeastern Conference Championship with a sizzling 8-under 272 on Friday to edge Texas A&M by a shot in the opening portion of the event.

The 15th-ranked Aggies, who were tied for first with 17th-ranked Alabama after 36 holes, shot 1-under Friday for the second straight day on the 7,005-yard Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club to finish at 13 under for 54 holes.

“It was another solid round,” A&M coach Brian Kortan said.

The Aggies earned the second seed for the match-play portion of the tournament, which starts Saturday with the quarterfinals in the morning and semifinals in the afternoon. The Aggies will play seventh-seeded Missouri in the quarterfinals.

Tennessee, which trailed A&M and Alabama by six shots heading into Friday’s round, rode the coattails of freshmen Caleb Surratt into the lead. Surratt started his round with four straight birdies and added two more on the back nine en route to an 8-under 64 that gave him medalist honors at 14-under 196, six shots better than Kentucky’s Alex Goff. Surratt is the first freshman to win the SEC title since Alabama’s Justin Thomas in 2012.

A&M sophomore Phichaksn Maichon claimed third thanks to a closing 5-under 65 that left him at 7-under 203.

Ninth-ranked Florida couldn’t build on Thursday’s best round of 7 under, finishing with a 1-over 281 to hold third place. Two-time defending champion and top-ranked Vanderbit shot 2 under Friday to climb into a tie for fourth place with Alabama at 8-under 832. Alabama faded with a 4-over 284. Ole Miss was sixth at 278–839 with Missouri (278–832) and Mississippi State (286–841) earning the last two spots for match play.

Maichon was the only Aggie to break par Friday. Fifth-year senior Sam Bennett closed with a 70 for a 1-under 209 to tie for 16th. Senior William Paysse and junior Daniel Rodrigues each shot 72 on Friday. Paysse’s even-par 210 was good for a tie for 19th. Rodrigues’ 2-over 212 tied for 34th. Sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan faded to an 78 after shooting 67 on Thursday and tied for 44th at 4-over 214.

“Of course [Maichon] had a great round,” Kortan said. “Sammy held in their really well, as did Willie and Danny. The conditions were tough. [Maichon’s] round was one of our team’s best rounds this year as was Vish’s yesterday. We’ve had a couple guys that stepped up in tough conditions and pushed us through.”

After being the only team to have all players under par on the first day, A&M had just one player under par in each of the last two rounds.

The quarterfinal matches will include No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 8 Mississippi State, No. 3 Florida vs. No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 4 Vandy vs. No. 5 Alabama.

“[Match play is] not grueling at all because adrenaline kicks in pretty well,” Kortan. “The stroke play is the hardest part, because you’re grinding to get into the match play. The match play is the reward. We’ll stick to how we play. If each one of our guys plays well and executes, we are hard to beat. The guys know that, and we’ll give that message to them again. If we play our good golf, we’ll put ourselves in a position to hopefully advance and then do it all over again.”

• NOTES — The A&M-Missouri winner will play the Florida-Ole Miss winner in the semifinals Saturday afternoon. The championship match is set for 7:30 a.m. Sunday. ... Missouri is making its third appearance in the match-play portion of the tournament, which started in 2017. The Tigers lost in the quarterfinals the previous two times, including to LSU last year. A&M last year lost in the semifinals to Florida. ... A&M and Vandy are the only teams to reach match play every year. ... Vandy won a coin flip for the No. 4 seed.

SEC MEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

54-hole stroke play at Sea Island Golf Club-Seaside Course (par-70, 7,005 yards), St. Simons Island, Ga.

TEAM SCORES

1, Tennessee 826 (278-276-272); 2, Texas A&M 827 (269-279-279); 3, Florida 831 (277-273-281); 4, (tie) Vanderbilt 832 (276-278-278); Alabama 832 (270-278-284); 6, Ole Miss 839 (275-286-278); 7, Missouri 840 (281-277-282); 8, Mississippi State 841 (275-280-286); 9, Georgia 842 (280-282-280); 10, Arkansas 843 (278-282-283); 11, Auburn 845 (271-291-283); 12, LSU 847 (282-284-281); 13, Kentucky 854 (290-281-283); 14, South Carolina 888 (289-298-301)

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

1, Caleb Surratt, Tennessee 196 (64-68-64); 2, Alex Goff, Kentucky 202 (67-68-67); 3, Phichaksn Maichon, A&M 203 (68-70-65); 4, Canon Claycomb, Alabama 204 (67-66-71); 5, Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt 205 (68-69-68); 6, (tie) Julian Perico, Arkansas 206 (68-72-66); William Moll, Vanderbilt 206 (69-68-69); 8, (tie); Hugo Townsend, Ole Miss 207 (68-74-65); Ricky Castillo, Florida 207 (73-66-68); Alfons Bondesson, Missouri 207 (68-70-69); Alex Vogelsong, Auburn 207 (66-71-70); Charlie Crockett, Missouri 207 (70-66-71).

TEXAS A&M’S OTHER SCORES

16, (tie) Sam Bennett 209 (65-74-70); 19, (tie) William Paysse 210 (67-71-72); 34, (tie) Daniel Rodrigues 212 (69-71-72); 44, (tie) Vishnu Sadagopan 214 (69-67-78)