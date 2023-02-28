LAS VEGAS — The 15th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a final-round 4-under 284 to finish eighth at the Southern Highlands Collegiate at 4-under 860.

Illinois won the team title at 21 under followed by Texas (19 under), Pepperdine (18 under) and North Carolina (16 under).

A&M’s William Paysse shot his third straight 69 to tie for third at 9-under 207, four strokes behind medalist Yuxin Lin of Florida, who finished at 69–203. A&M’s Sam Bennett tied for 28th at 70–216 followed by Jaime Montojo (t-35th, 72–217), Daniel Rodrigues (t-54th, 74–222) and Dallas Hankamer (t-54th, 73–222).