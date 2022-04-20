Texas A&M men's golf team opens SEC tournament in fourth place

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The 19th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a first-round 1-under 279 on Wednesday and is in fourth at the Southeastern Conference Championship at Sea Island Golf Club.

Vanderbilt leads at 7-under 273 followed by Georgia (4 under), LSU (3 under), A&M, Florida and Missouri (2 over), Mississippi State and Kentucky (5 over), Auburn and South Carolina (6 over), Arkansas (8 over), Alabama (10 over), Tennessee (12 over) and Ole Miss (14 over). The top eight teams after 54 holes of stroke play advance to the match play portion of the event beginning Saturday.

A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon is tied for second at 3-under 67, one stroke behind leader Ryan Hall of South Carolina. Also for A&M, Walker See is tied for 18th at 70 followed by William Paysse and Daniel Rodrigues (t-20th, 71) and Sam Bennett (t-48th, 74).

The second round is set for Thursday.