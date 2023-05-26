Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team didn’t have a great opening round at the NCAA Championship on Friday, but it was a heck of a lot better than a year ago.

The Aggies shot 9-over 289 and were tied with Brigham Young for 15th place. No team broke par on the par-70, 7,289-yard Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course as leader Georgia Tech shot even par with eighth-ranked Pepperdine and 28th-ranked Arkansas both one shot back.

Top-ranked Vanderbilt, second-ranked North Carolina and fifth-ranked Texas Tech were another shot back at 2 over in a three-way tie for fourth followed by ninth-ranked Florida at 3 over, seventh-ranked Florida State at 4 over and third-ranked Illinois, 25th-ranked Georgia and 40th-ranked San Francisco at 5 over tied for ninth.

The Aggies are only four shots out of the top 10 but also only four shots ahead of 46th-ranked New Mexico, which is 25th in the 30-team field.

A year ago the Aggies shot 20-over 300 and were tied for 24th after the first round. It was too big a hole to climb out as A&M missed qualifying for the fourth and final round of stroke play by two strokes before the top eight reach match play. The top 15 teams after three rounds of stroke play advance to the fourth round.

A&M is in much better position to make the first cut this time heading into the second round.

“We’re playing in the morning, so the course will be a little more receptive,” A&M coach Brian Kortan said. “We just have to go out and execute. We talked about relaxing and freeing ourselves up a little bit to play the way we want to play. The guys are looking forward to getting out there in the morning. If they play some good golf and take care of the golf ball, we’ll have a good day.”

Junior Daniel Rodrigues led A&M’s effort Friday with an even-par 70. He is tied for 19th after making three birdies to offset three bogeys.

A&M senior William Paysse and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon both shot 71 and are tied for 47th. Fifth-year senior Sam Bennett is tied for 104th after a 75, and sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan shot 76 and is tied for 115th.

Bennett, who has been playing great golf since he finished tied for 16th at the Masters, couldn’t get anything going as he had five bogeys and 13 pars.

A&M had a tough start on the back nine with four bogeys and a double bogey in the first three holes. Paysse had the lone birdie over that stretch. A&M had only nine birdies for the round.

“We made a handful of bogeys on our first hole, but after that we played pretty well,” Kortan said. “We hung in there and shot 9-over-par, which is right in the middle of the pack. That was no easy task playing in the afternoon today. I’m proud of the way the guys hung in there. They steadied the ship and have us in the fight playing in the national championship.”

Georgia Tech senior Ross Steelman shot 64 to lead the individual race by two shots over Arkansas senior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, New Mexico junior Matthew Watkins and Vanderbilt junior Cole Sherwood. Watkins is from Rockwall, and Sherwood is from Leander Vandegrift.

NOTES — A&M’s Jennie Park earned second-team All-America honors from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association on Friday. Park led the Aggies with a 72.03 stroke average, fifth best in school history, and had nine top 15 performances and five in the top 10.