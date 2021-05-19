Texas A&M men's golf team misses NCAA Championship berth by one spot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team finished sixth at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Wednesday, missing a berth to the NCAA Championship by one stroke at the UNM Championship Course.

Texas Tech won the tournament at 277–838 (26 under) followed by Arizona State (-16), Oregon State (-16), Oklahoma (-13) and San Diego (-12). Those five teams advance to the national tournament set for May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A&M shot a final-round 285 and finished at 11-under 853, one shot from forcing San Diego into a playoff for the regional’s fifth and final berth to the NCAA Championship.

A&M junior Sam Bennett tied for second at 67-206 followed by senior Dan Erickson (t-fourth, 68–207), senior Walker Lee (t-36th, 75–218) and freshman Daniel Rodrigues (t-51st, 75–222). Senior Brandon Smith also shot 75 on Wednesday.