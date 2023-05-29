Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M men' golf team’s best effort of the weekend assured it of playing in Monday’s final round of the NCAA Championships stroke portion of the tournament.

The Aggies, led by a 2-under round by sophomore Phichaksn Maichon, shot 3-over 283 on Sunday to make the top 15 cut for Monday. The 14th-ranked Aggies actually dropped a spot to 12th place at 17-over 857 for 54 holes at the par-70, 7,289-yard Grayhawk Golf Club. But that was nine shots better than Texas Tech and Ohio State, which tied for 15th in the 30-team field and will have a playoff Monday morning to see which team joins the fourth round.

“We did what we needed to do today,” A&M coach Brian Kortan said. “We got in the top 15 and made it through that cut. We got off to a better start today and they guys did a good job of making some birdies. They made shots to put us in a position to fight for a top eight spot tomorrow. Those were great things. But, we didn’t finish the round quite like we wanted to and gave some shots back. We can’t afford to do that again tomorrow.”

A&M’s challenge is to climb into the top eight after Monday’s round to advance to match play. A year ago, the Aggies weren’t able to recover from an opening round of 20 over that had them tied for 24th. They charged back in the next two rounds but missed the final round of stroke play by two shots.

They’ve bettered that, but will begin Monday’s round four shots back of Florida State and Vanderbilt, which are tied for eighth at 13-over 853. Virginia (281=854) and Auburn (282=856) also are ahead of A&M.

Maichon got off to a good start Sunday with a birdie on No. 11, the team’s second hole. He also birdied No. 3 and No. 4 before a bogey on No. 7.

Junior Daniel Rodrigues, who was tied for second medalist at 4 under after two rounds, had a roller-coaster 2-over 72. He had three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine to make the turn at 1 under. He had a double bogey on No. 1. He battled back with birdies on No. 2 and No. 4 to get in red, but had a bogey on No. 7 and a ended with a double bogey on No. 9.

Fifth-year senior Sam Bennett had his best round at 1-over 71. He opened with eight straight pars until a bogey on No. 18 followed by another at No. 1. He answered with birdies on No. 4 and No. 6 sandwiched by a bogey.

A&M senior William Paysse shot 72. Freshman Jamie Montojo, filling in for sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan, shot 9-over 79.

Rodriguez slipped into a five-way tie for eighth at 2-under 208 (70-66-72); Maichon climbed 19 spots to tie for 23rd at 2-over 212 (72-72-68); Paysse slipped three spots to a tie at 55th at 7-over 217 (72-73-72); and Bennett climbed 22 spots into a tie for 81st at 10-over 220 (75-74-71).

Georgia Tech senior Ross Steelman leads for the third straight day. He shot 70 Sunday and is at 9-under 201, four shots ahead of North Carolina senior Dylan Menante.

Third-ranked Illinois continues to lead, shooting 4 under to move to 6-under 834 for the tourney. No. 8 Pepperdine had an 11-under 269 on Sunday to move into second at 3-under 837. Ninth-ranked Florida shot 1 under, the only other team in red for the day, and is third at 839. Third-ranked North Carolina 841 is fourth followed by Georgia Tech 842, Stanford 850 and Arizona State 851. Virginia 854 and Auburn 856 are 10th and 11th, right ahead of A&M.

Alabama is 13th at 861 and Georgia 14th at 864. Oklahoma 867 was 17th missing the cut followed by Arkansas 870; Texas 872; San Francisco 873; Colorado 874; Duke 878; BYU, Chattanooga, Mississippi State and New Mexico 880; Oregon 882; Colorado State 885; East Tennessee State 886; Baylor 893