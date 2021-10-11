Texas A&M men's golf team loses to LSU, Florida in SEC match play

SHOAL CREEK, Ala. -- The Texas A&M men's golf team fell to LSU 3.5-1.5 and Florida 3-1 on Monday at the Southeastern Conference Match Play Championship at the Shoal Creek Club.

Sam Bennett earned A&M's lone point against Florida in pool play with a 6 & 4 win over Fred Biondi. A&M's Michael Heidelbaugh was 1-up through 17 holes before the match was decided.

In the quarterfinals, which was moved from Sunday due to darkness, William Paysse scored the only point for the Aggies with a 4 &3 win over LSU's Cohen Trolio. Walker Lee earned a half point after tying with the Tigers' Garrett Barber.

The Aggies wrap up match play at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday against South Carolina.