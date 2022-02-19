Texas A&M men's golf team improves five spots to place fifth at Burns Intercollegiate

LIHUE, Hawaii — The Texas A&M men’s golf team fired a final-round 284 to shoot up the leaderboard five spots and finish fifth at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate on Saturday at the Ocean Course at Hokuala.

New Mexico won the team title at 25-under 839 after shooting a final-round 284, while Arizona placed second at 16 under followed by Utah (11 under), BYU (6 under) and A&M (4 under) at the 18-team tournament.

A&M’s Sam Bennett shot the round of the tournament, finishing with a 64 to tie for second at 11-under 205. Teammate Daniel Rodrigues tied for fourth at 8 under (70) followed by Phichaskn Maichon (t-28th, 1 over, 72), Walker Lee (t-28th, 1 over, 74), William Paysse (t-52nd, 6 over, 74) and Evan Myers (t-52nd, 6 over, 79).