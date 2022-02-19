 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M men's golf team improves five spots to place fifth at Burns Intercollegiate
0 Comments

Texas A&M men's golf team improves five spots to place fifth at Burns Intercollegiate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LIHUE, Hawaii — The Texas A&M men’s golf team fired a final-round 284 to shoot up the leaderboard five spots and finish fifth at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate on Saturday at the Ocean Course at Hokuala.

New Mexico won the team title at 25-under 839 after shooting a final-round 284, while Arizona placed second at 16 under followed by Utah (11 under), BYU (6 under) and A&M (4 under) at the 18-team tournament.

A&M’s Sam Bennett shot the round of the tournament, finishing with a 64 to tie for second at 11-under 205. Teammate Daniel Rodrigues tied for fourth at 8 under (70) followed by Phichaskn Maichon (t-28th, 1 over, 72), Walker Lee (t-28th, 1 over, 74), William Paysse (t-52nd, 6 over, 74) and Evan Myers (t-52nd, 6 over, 79).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert