ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Sam Bennett and the Texas A&M men’s golf team had a tougher second day at the Southeastern Conference Championship on Thursday but still managed to stay in the lead, though the Aggies have company.

The 15th-ranked Aggies and 17th-ranked Alabama are tied at 12-under 548 after 36 holes on the par-70, 7,005-yard Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club.

After opening with an 11-under 269, A&M managed only a 1-under 279 on Thursday. Bennett, in his first tournament since tying for 16th at the Masters, had a tough day. The fifth-year senior shot a 4-over-par 74 after his opening 65 had him a shot out of the lead. Bennett had a bogey on the par-4 first hole and a double-bogey on the par-3 third. He birdied Nos. 7 and 9 around another bogey. He also had a birdie on the par-4 13th but had a triple bogey on the par-4 16th. He’s tied for 22nd at 1-under 139.

Sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan, the lone Aggie who hadn’t played the course until this season, kept A&M in the lead with a 67 that left him at 4-under 136, tied for fourth. He had birdies on the par-5 seventh and par-4 eighth to make the turn at 1-under, then added birdies on Nos. 10 and 11, both par-4s. He birdied the par-3 No. 17 before a bogey on No. 18. Sadagopan is four strokes behind Tennessee freshman Caleb Surratt (68-132), the leader, who is a shot ahead of Alabama senior Conon Claycomb.

Sadagopan was the only Aggie to break par Thursday after all five did it in the opening round.

Sophomore Phichaksn Maichon shot 70 and is tied for 17th at 138 along with Aggie senior William Paysse, who shot 71. Junior Daniel Rodrigues shot 71 and is tied for 27th at 140, the only Aggie not in red for the tournament.

“The guys hung in there really well,” A&M coach Brian Kortan said. “We didn’t get off to the best start. The golf course was hard today. The greens were faster, and we played almost the entire day in the wind with our pairing. ... They worked their way into a pretty good round for the conditions we played in.”

Alabama, which was a shot behind A&M after the first round, shot 2 under to catch A&M. Florida had the best day as the ninth-ranked Gators shot 7-under 273 to move into third at 550, two strokes out of the lead. Two-time defending champion and top-ranked Vanderbilt is tied for fourth at 6-under 554 along with 13th-ranked Tennessee (276–554). Eighteenth-ranked Mississippi State is one shot back at 280–555 followed by Missouri (277–558), Arkansas (282–560), Ole Miss (286–561), Georgia (282–562) and Auburn (291–562), LSU (284–566), Kentucky (281–571) and South Carolina (298–587).

The final round of stroke play is Friday with the top eight advancing to match play Saturday with the quarterfinals in the morning and semifinals in the afternoon. A&M lost in the semifinals last year.