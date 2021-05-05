 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men's golf team heading to Albuquerque Regional as third seed
Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M men’s golf team is seeded third at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional set for May 17-19 at the Championship Course at the University of New Mexico.

The top five teams at each of the six regionals advance to the NCAA Championship set for May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Oklahoma is the Albuquerque Regional’s top seed followed by Arizona State, A&M, Texas Tech, New Mexico, Stanford, Oregon State, Boise State, South Carolina, Nevada, San Diego, New Mexico State, Oakland and Prairie View A&M.

