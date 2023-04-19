ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett had a sizzling round of golf in his first tournament since the Masters, and his teammates also played well as the 15th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team grabbed the first-round lead at the Southeastern Conference Championship on Wednesday.

A&M shot 11-under 269 on the par-70, 7,005-yard Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club with Bennett’s 5-under 65 leading the way. All five Aggies shot under par, the only team to do so. That helped A&M take a one-shot lead over 17th-ranked Alabama with eighth-ranked Auburn two shots back.

“It was great to have five guys in it all day,” A&M coach Brian Kortan said.

Bennett birdied three of his last six holes. The fifth-year senior, who tied for 16th in the Masters, is one shot behind co-leaders Caleb Surratt of Tennessee and Thomas Ponder of Alabama.

A&M senior William Paysse shot 67 and is tied for fifth, and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon was at 2-under 68 in a tie for 11th. Junior Daniel Rodrigues and sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan both were a stroke back tied and tied for 23rd.

Paysee helped A&M start fast with four birdies in the first seven holes as the Aggies had 14 birdies on the front nine.

“The guys were ready to go from the start,” Kortan said. “They were ready to go when the week started. They got off to a really nice start on the first nine holes we played. The golf course had some teeth. The greens were pretty fast and firm, so they did a great job managing the golf course.”

A&M had only 10 birdies on its final nine.

“We could have finished it off a little better, but all in all I was really excited for the start,” Kortan said. “There’s a lot of golf ahead of us, so we’ll get rested up and get ready for tomorrow.”

Only five of the 14 teams failed to break par as rivals Mississippi State and Ole Miss both shot 5-under 275 to tie for fourth. Two-time defending champion and top-ranked Vanderbilt was at 276. Florida shot 277 followed by Arkansas and Tennessee (278), Georgia (280), Missouri (281), LSU (282), South Carolina (289) and Kentucky (290).

Teams will play two more rounds of stroke play with the top eight advancing to match play Saturday.