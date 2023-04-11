The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team finished Monday’s second round of the Aggie Invitational with nine bogeys and two double bogeys, putting head coach Brian Kortan’s emphasis for the final round on finishing.

Trailing first-place Louisville by 11 strokes, the Aggies made a run at claiming a third consecutive victory in their home tournament and almost finished the comeback, falling just three strokes short of the Cardinals for second place Tuesday at Traditions Club.

“We were in position to shoot good scores really all three rounds,” Kortan said. “Not that we played poorly. I mean, we had most of our scores at par or better all week. We just didn’t quite get over the hump this week and get the momentum we needed to shoot the scores we wanted to shoot.”

The Aggies played without Sam Bennett, who elected not to play in the tournament that began less than 24 hours after he walked off the course at Augusta National after finishing as the low amateur at the Masters. Bennett attended the event Tuesday to support his teammates.

A&M sophomore Phichaksn Maichon overcame a slow start to the second day of the tournament and made a charge at his second title in as many weeks, finishing a stroke short Louisville’s Max Kennedy with a bogey on the par-4 18th. Kennedy shot 72 to win at 7-under 209, while Maichon also shot 72 and finished in a five-way tie for second at 6 under.

“I had a cold start,” Maichon said. “Didn’t make a birdie and didn’t make a lot of putts. I picked it back up but didn’t finish the way I wanted to.”

Maichon made two bogeys on the front nine and didn’t make a birdie until sinking a 10-foot putt on the par-5 10th.

“That was great,” he said. “I felt the momentum coming in a little bit more. I was cold, and I was just ready to make one and see more go in.”

On the par-5 15th, Maichon just missed a 20-foot putt for eagle and bagged his third birdie of the back nine on a four-footer. He also had close birdie chances on Nos. 7 and 17 but saw both roll past the hole for a pair of pars.

Kennedy made three bogeys through 17 holes, leaving the door open for Maichon on No. 18. Maichon hit his approach shot into a bunker and failed to save par. Kennedy also bogeyed No. 18th but had enough cushion for the victory.

As a team, Louisville shot a final-round 296 to finish at 12-under 852, while A&M fired a 288 to finish alone in second at 9 under.

LSU made a hard charge on the final day to move up six places to claim third at 4 under followed by TCU (1 under), Baylor (1 over), Sam Houston and Houston (7 over), North Texas (10 over), Arkansas-Little Rock (13 over), Florida Gulf Coast (18 over), Memphis and New Mexico State (20 over) and Texas-San Antonio (26 over).

Aggie sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan shot a 1-under 71 for a 1-under 215 total to tie for 14th. Teammates William Paysse and Jamie Montojo tied for 17th at 216, and Daniel Rodrigues tied for 22nd at 217.

It’s on to the postseason for the Aggies, who next take the course in the Southeastern Conference Championship on April 19-21 at Sea Island Golf Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Maichon said this week’s home tournament was a wake-up call before the team hits the tournaments that really matter.

“We definitely need to get better,” Maichon said. “We didn’t defend the home field this week, but leading up to the postseason, we’re going to be better and see what we can do about it.”

GALLERY: Texas A&M Men's Golf Aggie Invitational