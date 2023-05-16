SALEM, S.C. — The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team lost ground during the second round of the NCAA tournament’s Salem Regional in its quest to qualify for nationals.

A&M shot a 5-under 283 on Tuesday to slip a spot into a tie for eighth place with 23rd-ranked San Diego State at 12-under 564 in the 14-team field. More importantly, the Aggies dropped five strokes in the race for pivotal fifth place, which is held by No. 123 Northern Illinois at 553.

The top five finishers in each of the six regionals will advance to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 26-31. A&M is 11 shots behind fifth place heading into Wednesday’s final round at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, a par-72, 7,126-yard course.

First-day leader Arkansas shot 17 under and is in front at 39 under. No. 11 Georgia Tech moved into second at 32 under with the day’s best round of 22 under. Second-ranked North Carolina and 47th-ranked New Mexico are tied for third at 25 under. No. 26 Georgia Southern is sixth at 18 under followed by host No. 54 Clemson at 16 under.

A&M is led by fifth-year senior Sam Bennett, who shot a 1-under 71 on Tuesday and is at 4-under 140 to remain tied for 22nd individually. Junior Daniel Rodrigues had the team’s best round at 69 to reach 3 under for the event, tied for 27th along with A&M sophomore Phichaksn Maichon, who shot 71. Sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan shot even par and is at 2 under, tied for 32nd. Senior William Paysse shot even par and is at 2 over, tied for 53rd.

Bennett had a birdie on the par-4 No. 2 but bogeyed the par-4 No. 4 followed by a double bogey on the par-3 No. 5 as he made the turn at even par. He slipped to 3 over with a bogey on the par-3 No. 13, but the Madisonville native finished strong by blistering the par-5s with birdies on No. 14 and No. 18 and an eagle on No. 16.

Rodriguez had three birdies on the front nine and three more on the back side, all but one of them on par-5s.

North Carolina fifth-year senior Ryan Burnett, who was the first-round leader by a stroke, remained in front with a 68 that left him at 13 under. He is one shot ahead with four golfers within three shots of the lead. Clemson sophomore Andrew Swanson and Arkansas fifth-year senior Segundo Pinto are tied for second at 12 under. Swanson shot 65 on Tuesday and Pinto 67. Georgia Tech 6-foot-8 junior Christo Lamprecht had the day’s best score at 62 to climb 29 spots into fourth at 11 under. Arkansas graduate Wil Gibson (69) is fifth at 10 under.

Pinto and Gibson led the 35th-ranked Razorbacks, who had all five players break par at an NCAA regional for the first time in school history. The Razorbacks also set school records for lowest round and best score in relation to par in the opening round.

“We’ve had some really good individual performances throughout the year, but this is obviously the best we have played as a team this year,” Arkansas coach Brad McMakin said on the school’s website. “It is tough to back up a record-setting performance on one day with a nearly impressive round the next time out.”

In the team standings, Furman is 10th at 5 under followed by Middle Tennessee State (2 under), Purdue (3 over), Longwood (10 over) and Long Island (24 over).