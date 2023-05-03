The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team was picked for the NCAA Salem Regional in South Carolina, which is set for May 15-17 at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls.

The Aggies are the third seed in the 14-team field behind second-ranked North Carolina and 11th-ranked Georgia Tech. Rounding out the field are No. 23 San Diego State, No. 26 Georgia Southern, No. 35 Arkansas, No. 38 Purdue, No. 47 New Mexico, No. 54 Clemson, No. 58 Furman, No. 64 Middle Tennessee, No. 127 Northern Illinois, No. 186 Long Island and No. 201 Longwood.

The top five teams from each of the five regionals will advance to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 26-31.

A&M will look to build on a successful regular season that included a pair of tournament titles in the fall and two more in the spring. The Aggies are coming off a strong showing at the Southeastern Conference Championship. A&M finished one shot behind Tennessee in the 54-hole stroke-play portion of the event, then in match play swept Missouri 5-0 in the quarterfinals and lost to Florida 3-2 in the semifinals.

“It’s different when you get to postseason. They enjoy it,” A&M coach Brian Kortan said. “[It’s] not that they don’t enjoy the regular season, but this really kind of heightens your level of who you are and what you want to be, so it’s pretty cool.”

A&M returns four players from last year’s postseason run that ended with the Aggies reaching the NCAA Championship but failing to advance to the match-play portion of the event.

“This is my last go-around, so I’m excited to get with the guys and get to work,” A&M senior Sam Bennett said.

Bennett, who opted to return for a second senior season afforded him by the COVID-19 pandemic, won the U.S. Amateur last summer and was the top amateur in the Masters this year, finishing tied for 16th. He opened the SEC tournament with a 5-under 65 and was a shot off the lead but faded back to 1-under for 54 holes, tying for 16th. He added two wins in match play.

“He’s ready for this,” Kortan said. “He wants to do this. He knows that he’s already left his mark on college golf and this program. This is kind of him going into the sunset, but I don’t anticipate him going quietly.”

Bennett is encouraged that his teammates have been playing well, both at the SEC tournament and placing second at the Aggie Invitational without him as he rested coming off the Masters.

Bennett and the Aggies will look to make themselves comfortable on the par-72, 7,171-yard regional course, which was designed by Jack Nicklaus, whose company also designed their home course Traditions Club.

“I think we’ll be comfortable out there,” Bennett said.