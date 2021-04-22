Texas A&M men's golf team drops three spots to 12th at SEC tournament

ST. SIMONDS ISLAND, Ga. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a second-round 13-over 293 and is in 12th at the Southeastern Conference tournament at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course.

Alabama leads the tournament at 1-over 561 after a second-round 277. Arkansas is second at 4 over followed by Georgia and LSU (5 over), Auburn (7 over) and Tennessee and Vanderbilt (9 over). South Carolina is eighth at 11 over, four shots clear of Florida and Kentucky for the final spot in the match-play portion of the event.

A&M is at 19-over 579, eight shots behind South Carolina. The teams play one more round of stroke play Friday before the field is cut down to eight for match play.

A&M’s Dan Erickson is tied for 15th at 74–142 followed by Walker Lee (t-38th, 76–146), Sam Bennett (t-44th, 73–147), William Paysse (t-44th, 73–147) and Daniel Rodrigues (t-57th, 73–149).

Georgia’s Spencer Ralston shot a second-round 67 and leads the individual standings by one shot at 135 over Arkansas’ Segundo Pinto (72–136).