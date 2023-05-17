SALEM, S.C. — The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team pulled off a miraculous comeback in the final round of the NCAA tournament’s Salem Regional to earn a spot in the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 26-31.

The Aggies claimed the fifth and final qualifying spot in the regional in a tiebreaker after shooting 17-under 271 in the third round Wednesday. The Aggies finished the 54-hole event tied with host Clemson at 29-under 835 then won the five-hole playoff with a cumulative team score of 2 under to edge the Tigers by a shot at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, a par-72, 7,126-yard course.

The playoff included a 55-foot eagle putt by A&M sophomore Phichaksn Maichon moments after Clemson’s Zack Gordon dropped a 60-footer for an eagle on the Tigers’ home course.

“It was crazy being on Clemson’s home turf,” sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan said. “They had the whole crowd and everything. It’s just you and the other guy out there matching shots. It’s a great atmosphere.”

Fifth-year senior Sam Bennett and Maichon led the comeback as the Aggies began the day 11 shots behind fifth place. A&M’s deficit reached 14 strokes at one point during the third round, but the Aggies saved their best for last.

Bennett closed with a 5-under 31 on the back nine to shoot 7-under 65. The Madisonville native ended at 11-under 205 to tie for eighth individually. Maichon finished with a 66 for a 9 under total that tied him for 14th.

Their teammates followed suit as all five Aggies shot under par. Junior Daniel Rodrigues shot 70, ending at 5 under to tie for 27th. Sadagopan also shot 70 and finished at 4 under (t-34th). Senior William Paysse fired his only sub-par round of the event with a 71 for a 1-over finish (t-55th).

As a team, A&M made 14 birdies on the final seven holes, playing that stretch at 11 under.

“I’m speechless,” A&M head coach Brian Kortan said. “I can’t explain it except for the guys never gave in. It was not looking good there for quite a while. Even with three or four holes left it looked improbable. Holy cow. The guys never gave in. The guys sort of knew what we needed. They showed grit and determination. They didn’t want it to end.”

For the playoff, one golfer from each team was paired up on Nos. 14-18, and they cycled through those five holes. Sadagopan dropped the deciding putt for par on No. 14 while his opponent Kian Rose bogeyed.

In stroke play, Rodrigues sank a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-5 No. 18, setting up Bennett’s birdie on the same hole to get A&M into the playoff. Maichon also had birdies on four of the last six holes.

“I’ve been telling these guys all year they are capable of so much,” Kortan said. “This afternoon for about two and a half hours, they showed me what they are capable of.”

No. 11 Georgia Tech closed with a 267, just a shot off its second-round score to win the regional at 53 under. Arkansas, which led after each of the first two rounds, closed with a 282 which tied for the day’s 10th-best score but still allowed the No. 35 Razorbacks to finish second at 45 under. No. 2 North Carolina took third at 43 under, closing with a round of 270. The Tar Heels nipped No. 47 New Mexico by a stroke as the Lobos closed with a 271 to finish fourth.

No. 26 Georgia Southern and No. 23 San Diego State tied for seventh, just a stroke behind A&M and Clemson. Georgia Southern reached 30 under late, but two bogeys on the final hole left it with a 278 for the day and 28 under for the tourney. San Diego State closed with a 272. After making a trio of birdies on No. 8, its next-to-last hole, the Aztecs had four pars and a bogey on the par-5 No. 9.

North Carolina fifth-year senior Ryan Burnett won the individual title at 17 under, closing with a 68. Furman senior Sam Lape was two strokes back for second, closing with a 64. Georgia Tech 6-foot-8 junior Christo Lamprecht (69) and senior teammate Connor Howe (66) tied for third at 14 under.

Northern Illinois finished ninth in the 14-team field at 23 under followed by Furman (12 under), Middle Tennessee State (8 under), Purdue (2 under), Longwood (10 over) and Long Island (12 over).

NOTES — A&M head women’s golf coach Gerrod Chadwell was named to the NCAA Division I Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year watch list Wednesday. Chadwell led A&M to a school-record five tournament victories this season and the program’s first No. 1 seed at a regional. The Aggie women have qualified for the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club on May 19-24 in Scottsdale, Arizona.