The Texas A&M men’s golf team, which is still reaping the benefits of the national attention from Sam Bennett’s remarkable play at the Masters, will try to accomplish something it has never done and that’s win the Southeastern Conference championship.

The five-day event will start Wednesday with three days of 18 holes of stroke play on the Seaside Course at the Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Ga., which has hosted since 2001. The top eight in the 14-team field after 54 holes will advance to match play with the quarterfinals and semifinals Saturday and the final Sunday morning.

A&M last year finished second in stroke play, just three strokes behind Vanderbilt, led by Bennett the SEC player of the year. The Aggies beat Tennessee 4-1 in match play quarterfinals, but lost in the semifinals to Florida 3-1-1. A&M’s best showing in the event since joining the league in 2013 was a pair of second places. The Aggies finished three strokes behind Georgia in 2016, the event’s last year for stroke play. And they lost the following year in the match-play final to Vanderbilt 3-2.

Along with fifth-year senior Bennett the Aggies also return senior William Paysse, junior Daniel Rodrigues and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon. The newcomers are sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan and freshman reserve Jaime Montojo.

“My game feels good,” Paysse said. “I think the team is at a pretty good spot right now where we’ve got six guys playing some pretty good golf. I think our best golf is ahead of us, but we’re pretty excited to go to SECs. We’ve had success there in the past. I think the guys are ready for it.”

Bennett grabbed all the headlines recently, but Maichon won the Bearkat Invitational on Walden on Lake Conroe at 11-under and was second in the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club at 6-under.

“I’m playing really good golf, but I’m not trying to think about it,” Maichon said. “I’m just trying to play shot by shot and to see if my good golf is enough to compete with these guys.”

A&M’s four veterans have combined for 40 rounds on the venue.

“They’re pretty familiar with it,” A&M coach Brian Kortan said. “At the end of the day, it’s still golf. It’s about putting shots together and strategy is not something that we take lightly. All in all, the guys have a lot of confidence going in out there. And really when we get talking about Sea Island, they kind of light up. So, I think they’re kind of getting ready to go.”

The par-70, 7,005-yard course does offer a different challenge.

“Pars are usually pretty good, [because] the wind blows quite a bit around that place,” Paysse said.

Kortan doesn’t see any difference in approaching match play vs. stroke play.

“I constantly say this, but it’s our ability to play our good golf,” Kortan said. “Our good golf works in stroke play, it works in match play. We’re tough to handle when we do the things well that we can control, which is ourselves.”

The Aggies are ranked 15th by golfstat.com, one of eight SEC teams in the Top 25 led by top-ranked Vanderbilt followed by No. 8 Auburn, No. 9 Florida, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 17 Alabama, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 21 Ole Miss. Future SEC teams Oklahoma (No. 11) and Texas (No. 14) also are ranked.

Vanderbilt, the two-time defending champ, beat Arkansas in 2021 and Florida last year. Vandy is seeking to match Alabama’s three-year reign from 2012-14. Vanderbilt has won a school-record six regular-season team championships this season, just one more than A&M. The Commodores are coming off a 23-stroke victory at the Mason Rudolph Championship at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.

“This team has done a great job up to this point playing with a ton of consistency and having different guys step up,” Vanderbilt coach Scott Limbaugh said on the school’s website. “I can guarantee that in order to have success in a tournament like this, everyone will have to step up when their number is called. In my opinion, this time of year is about being together, staying humble and focusing to do the little things at the highest level. The work has already been done and now it’s time to go enjoy the moment and play with purpose.”

Vandy is led by sophomore Gordon Sargent, the reigning NCAA champion. He is one of 10 semifinalists for the Ben Hogan Award along with Bennett.

NOTES – A&M finished second to Louisville in the Aggie Invitational without Bennett. His last competitive round was April 9, while the team’s was April 11. “We’re just getting back to working on some fundamentals and making sure we’re solid,” Kortan said. “They’re getting focused and they’ll be ready when we get on the plane [to Georgia].” … A&M reached the semifinals of match play in 2019 and ’21, both times losing to Arkansas.