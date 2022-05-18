Texas A&M men's golf team advances to NCAA Championships with third-place regional finish

The Texas A&M men’s golf team made sure it wouldn’t miss the NCAA Championships two years in a row.

The Aggies qualified for the national final by finishing third at the Bryan Regional at Traditions Club, shooting a final-round 294 on Wednesday to finish at 4-under 860. Arizona shot 288 to win at 13-under 851 with Pepperdine (288) second at 8 under. Georgia (299) finished fourth at 1 under, and Kansas (291) rounded out the top five at 3 over.

The top five teams qualified for the NCAA Championships set for May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

After seeing their season end in the regional round last year, A&M senior Walker Lee said there was no way the Aggies were missing out again.

“My first few years we won regionals, and we kind of took it for granted,” Lee said. “We obviously missed last year, and missing nationals, that’s probably the worst feeling I’ve ever had in golf. So we’re not taking it for granted, and we’re looking forward to Arizona.”

While the Aggies get to advance, a regional championship slipped through their grasp in the final holes of the third round.

A&M entered it tied for third at 10-under 566, three shots behind first-place Arizona. Lee birdied three of his first five holes and helped the Aggies climb into a tie for first. Arizona eventually reclaimed the lead despite its own back-nine struggles and held on for the team title.

Players faced windy conditions for the first time in the three-day tournament Wednesday, which made scoring more challenging. The overall field average was almost two strokes higher than Monday, from 73.84 to 75.65.

“This is what I like about Traditions,” A&M head coach Brian Kortan said. “It makes you hit some shots. It makes you uncomfortable. Today, we were comfortable for a lot of it, and at the end, I think we were just trying to get to the house.”

A&M’s William Paysse began the final round in a tie for first individually and looking to claim his second college tournament title. The junior struggled through a final round 77, including a double bogey on No. 17, to finish tied for 12th at 1-under 215.

Lee, who entered Wednesday’s round tied for 10th at 2 under, birdied Nos. 1, 4, 5 and 7, but three back-nine bogeys on Nos. 12, 16 and 17 ended his chance for the title. He finished in sole possession of fourth place at 4-under 212.

“It was tough. It was windy,” Lee said “My goal was to get off to under par three through five to start, and I did. I was in the hunt and had a chance there for awhile but struggled there coming down the stretch. That’s alright. We finished top five and that was the goal this week.”

A&M senior Sam Bennett, who shot an opening-round 68 and was tied for third, posted his second score above par at 77 and finished tied for 30th at 4 over.

With Bennett struggling, sophomore Daniel Rodrigues stepped up by carding a 2-under 70 in the final round to lead the Aggies on the day. He finished the tournament in a tie for 10th at 2 over, making up for a second-round 76.

“First day, I played really well, and second day, my emotions got the best of me,” Rodrigues said. “I knew today was a new day, and I knew today was another chance for me to shoot a good score and help the team, and that’s what I did.”

Phichaksn Maichon rounded out the Aggie lineup with a 76 to finish tied for 36th.

Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith shot his second 3-under 69 of the tournament to take the regional crown at 6-under 210. Teammate William Mouw (71) and Arizona’s Chase Sienkiewicz (72) tied for second one shot back.

While the Aggies failed to win on their home course, they succeeded in accomplishing the main goal and will get a chance to chase the bigger title in the desert.

“I don’t think we had our best stuff this week,” Kortan said. “I know we didn’t. When Sammy doesn’t play well and for us to get through, that’s a big deal for us. It kind of shows that these guys know what they’re doing and we trust each other and we get out there and play hard for each other. When you do that, you have a chance to accomplish some things.”

