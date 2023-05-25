Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Texas A&M men's golf team before the final round of the NCAA tournament's Salem Regional had a meeting to discuss the monumental task ahead.

The Aggies were 11 stokes behind the line to advance to the NCAA Championship, a margin that would increase to 14 during the round. A&M to extend its season needed a near-perfect finish along with some help.

Though fifth-year senior Sam Bennett could have done without the stress, it’s the memories of that meeting and the ensuing improbable comeback that he'll remember most about the college game.

“I’m going to miss it,” Bennett said. “Seeing the guys every day and the coaches and the fun stuff we do hanging out. It’s definitely going to be a little more lonely when I get out there and am done with college golf, but I’ve got one more go at it.”

Thanks to that comeback, which included playoff holes, Bennett will have one more weekend with the Aggie golf team as they play in the NCAA Championship. The multi-stage tournament begins Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., with A&M’s first tee times scheduled for 2:25 p.m.

William Paysse joins Bennett as the Aggie heading into the final tournament of his Aggie career.

Madisonville's Bennett has seen his colligate performances improve since spending most of the 2023 Master’s weekend in contention, settling for a tie for 16th as the top amateur at 2 under. He finished 1 under at the Southeastern Conference Championship, tying for 16th. He followed that with an 11 under in the NCAA Salem Regional, tying for eighth.

His last tournament victory was at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate midway through February, when he shot an 18-under 198.

While it doesn’t compare to the Masters, what plays into Bennett’s hand this weekend is the high-stakes nature of his final tournament with a championship on the line.

“I like the pressure,” Bennett said. “I want to feel nervous. It was nice feeling some nerves last week in Salem in a college tournament. That was fun. It will be like that at nationals. But I definitely like hitting shots in front of people and hitting shots that matter. It’s why we play the game. Every golfer on the team, we like to find ourselves in those tough situations.”

Experience will be a differentiating factor for the Aggies. Almost everyone associated with the program wants to improve on A&M’s first round at Grayhawk in last year’s NCAA Championship. The Aggies sat in a tie for 24th with a 20-over 300 are the first round and that led to missing the 15-team cut line after 54 holes by two strokes.

Bennett would advance to the fourth round as an individual and took 10th with a 6-under 64 in the final round.

“Last year we were there and started off in the afternoon in that first round and kind of got punched in the gut real quick,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “[We] recovered a little bit and made it interesting to almost get into the 15, but we took some body blows early last year and I don’t think we’ll take those same blows this year, if we execute the way we want to. We know what the golf course is going to look like and know the kind of shots it’s going to require.”

After three rounds of stroke play, the field is cut to the top 15 teams for a fourth round of stroke play Monday. The top eight teams advance to the match play quarterfinals on Tuesday, followed by the semifinals that afternoon. The final two teams continue match play Wednesday for the championship.

After the dramatic finish to the regional, Kortan is happy Bennett and Paysse will end their time at Texas A&M at the NCAA Championship.

“[Bennett] will get a little bit more time with Aggie golf before he heads on into tour golf, but it’s not just Sam, it’s Willie,” Kortan said. “Those two guys have meant a ton to this program over the last five years.”

Whenever A&M’s season comes to an end, Bennett plans on immediately turning pro, with eyes on accepting a sponsor exemption to The Memorial in Dublin, Ohio, beginning June 1. After a week off, he’ll play in the U.S. Open, followed by the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn. and then the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill.

Bennett can earn a PGA Tour special temporary membership by earning enough FedEx Cup points to equal last year’s 150th-place finisher. Per PGA rules, Bennett can accept seven sponsorship exemptions or play in 12 PGA tour events in a season as a non-member. Once he earns his special temporary membership, Bennett can accept an unlimited amount of sponsor exemptions and can earn his full tour card by finishing in the top 125 of the FedEx points list during the regular season.

Last year, Erik van Rooyen finished 150th in the FedEx Cup standings with 269 points.

Bennett can also earn his tour card by winning a PGA event.

Those paths would allow Bennett to bypass the Korn Ferry Tour, but that all comes after one more crack at an NCAA title.

“I’m just trying to stay extremely focused,” Bennett said. “I’m going to put everything I have one last time for my team, my coaches and for myself. I want to put a good one up there and get into match play. I also want to go and give myself a shot, individually, coming down the stretch to win nationals.”