Texas A&M men's golf settles for second

“I say it all the time, it is a hard sport to win," A&M coach Brian Kortan said. "It’s hard to win golf tournaments. You can play great golf, and someone might have a week a little better than yours. That was kind of how it was. It was a high-class field with a lot of great programs. To distance ourselves from the third-place team with Pepperdine just shows you how well we played. You can’t underestimate how difficult it really is to win a team golf event. So many things have to go right. Pepperdine made two eagles on the last hole to clip us. That is the way that it goes, but I am super proud of this group. William played two great rounds to start the tournament, and Sam and Walker again put together some great rounds of golf. Both played a great tournament. You get that kind of stuff from your experienced guys, and that is what you need to be a great team.”