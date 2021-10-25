 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men's golf settles for second
Texas A&M men's golf settles for second

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a tournament-best, 16-under-par 272 on the final day of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate but couldn’t make up any ground on Pepperdine.

The 11th-ranked Waves also closed with a 272 on Sunday to finish at a tourney-record 42-under 822, beating the Aggies by four shots. Pepperdine was 8-under on the final three holes, while A&M was 3-under.

Ninth-ranked A&M’s 38-under was the lowest 54-hole score in program history.

A&M’s Sam Bennett shot 12-under 204 (68-70-66) to tie Stanford’s Karl Vilips for third. Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith shot 19-under 197 to beat Wake Forest’s Alex Fitzpatrick by four shots.

A&M’s other players were: 5, Walker Lee 68-69-68=205 (-11); 16, (tie) William Paysse 69-69-73=211 (-5); 29, (tie) Daniel Rodrigues 75-71-69=215 (-1); 52, (tie) Michael Heidelbaugh 70-80-69 (+3).

“I say it all the time, it is a hard sport to win," A&M coach Brian Kortan said.  "It’s hard to win golf tournaments. You can play great golf, and someone might have a week a little better than yours. That was kind of how it was. It was a high-class field with a lot of great programs. To distance ourselves from the third-place team with Pepperdine just shows you how well we played. You can’t underestimate how difficult it really is to win a team golf event. So many things have to go right. Pepperdine made two eagles on the last hole to clip us. That is the way that it goes, but I am super proud of this group. William played two great rounds to start the tournament, and Sam and Walker again put together some great rounds of golf. Both played a great tournament. You get that kind of stuff from your experienced guys, and that is what you need to be a great team.”

Team scores: 1. Pepperdine 822; 2. Texas A&M 826; 3. Wake Forest 841; 4. Tennessee 842; 5. Stanford 846; 6. (tied) Georgia Tech 850 ns Virginia 850; 8. Duke 851; 9. (tied) Clemson 856 and East Tennessee State 856; 11. TCU 858; 12. Georgia Tech "B" 860; 13. UCLA 869; 14. USC 870; 15. Colorado State 900.

— Staff report

