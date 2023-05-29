Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Texas A&M sophomore Phichaksn Maichon had his second straight 2-under-par 68 in the NCAA Championships, but it wasn’t enough to lift the 14th-ranked Aggies into Tuesday’s match-play portion of the event.

The Aggies, who were three strokes out of the eighth and final spot for match play heading into Monday’s final round of stroke play, shot a 7-over 287 that dropped them a spot to 13th, finishing at 24-over 1,144. That was 12 strokes below the cut.

Maichon started strong Monday with birdies on No. 10 and No. 11, the team’s first two holes. He bogeyed No. 13, but answered with a birdie on the next hole. He took a double bogey on the par-5 No. 4 hole, but had a birdie on No. 5 and another on No. 9 to end the front at even. Maichon finished in a seven-way tie for 11th at even-par 280, just a shot back of 10th place.

A&M fifth-year senior Sam Bennett finished his collegiate career with a 5-over 75, giving him a 15-over 295 for the tourney, tying for 74th. The Madisonville native failed to break par in any of the four rounds on the par-70, 7,289-yard Grayhawk Golf Club.

Junior Daniel Rodrigues closed with a 4-over 74, giving him a 2-over 282, tying for 22nd. Senior William Paysse closed with a 74 for an 11-over 291, good fore a tie for 63rd. Freshman Jamie Montojo who played just the final two rounds, shot 1-over 71 on Monday, an eight-shot improvement from Sunday.

Second-ranked North Carolina won the 72-hole stroke competition, closing with a 7-under 273 to give it a 6-under 1,114 total. Ninth-ranked Florida and third-ranked Illinois, which had been the third-round leader, were four shots back. Pepperdine was fourth at even par. Georgia Tech and Florida State tied for fifth at 6 over and Virginia was seventh at 11 over. Arizona State and Stanford tied for seventh at 12 over with Arizona State winning a playoff to claim the last stop for match play.

Auburn at 18 over was 10th; Vanderbilt and Alabama finished at 21 over to tie for 11th; Georgia was five shots back of A&M and Ohio State was 16 behind.

A&M improved over last season when the Aggies weren’t among the top 15 to reach the fourth round.

Florida senior Fred Biondi closed with a 3-under to win medalist honors at 7-under 273, one shot better than Georgia Tech senior Ross Steelman who led for the first three days and Illinois sophomore Jackson Buchanan. Biondi in overcoming a five-shot deficit become the third Gator to win the crown, joining Bob Murphy (1966) and Nick Gilliam (2001).