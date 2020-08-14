Texas A&M men's golf coach J.T. Higgins headed to Southern California

"The decision to leave Texas A&M was the most difficult of my life," Higgins said in a statement released by A&M. "While together we have built one of the elite programs in all of college golf, it is the people I will miss the most -- friends, players and co-workers. Everyone contributed to the success of this team and I am forever grateful. I have been given the opportunity to return to my hometown of Los Angeles and coach at The University of Southern California. It is the only school in the country that could draw me away from the school I love, Texas A&M. I am a proud Aggie Dad, with all three of my children now former students, and after 19 years in College Station, I will always consider myself an Aggie."