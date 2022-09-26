Texas A&M men tied for fifth

VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama – The Texas A&M men’s golf team is tied with LSU for fifth after the opening round of the SEC Match Play Preview on Sunday.

The Aggies shot 11-under 549 (280-269). Vanderbilt leads at 32-under 528 followed by Auburn 536, Tennessee 537 and Georgia 547. A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues is in a four-way tie for fifth at 7-under 133 after shooting 69-64. Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent leads at 10-under 130.

A&M’s other scores were super senior Sam Bennett 4-under 136 (68-68, tied for 16th); sophomore Phichaksn Maichon 1-under (70-69, tied for 31st), sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan 2-over (74-68, tied for 51st) and freshman Jaime Montojo 5-over (73-72, tied for 63rd).

The teams will play 18 holes Monday and start match play Tuesday.

