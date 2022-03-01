Texas A&M men tied for 10th

PLACIDA, Fla. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team is tied with South Florida for 10th place after 36 holes of the Coral Creek Club Invitational on Monday.

The Aggies shot 11-over-par 579 (289-290). Florida Gulf Coast leads at 13-under 555 in the 16-team tournament. Liberty is 11 shots back at 566 followed by South Alabama 567, North Florida 571, North Texas 573, Memphis and Central Florida 574, Kent State 577 and Toledo 578.

A&M’s William Paysee shot 4-under 138 (68-70) and is in a four-way tied for fourth. North Texas’ Vicente Marzillo leads at 7-under 135.

A&M’s other scores were Walker Lee 74-70=144, tied for 27th; Daniel Rodriguez 76-72=148, tied for 53rd; Phichaskn Maichon 73-78=151, tied for 67th; and Michael Heidelbaugh 74-79=153, tied for 74th.

The final round is Tuesday.

— Eagle staff report