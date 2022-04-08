Texas A&M men’s golf team to host Aggie Invitational beginning Saturday

The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will host the 14th annual Aggie Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at Traditions Club. A&M’s lineup will include Sam Bennett, Walker Lee, William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues and Michael Heidelbaugh with Evan Myers, Phichaksn Maichon, Vishnu Sadagopan, Jimmy Lee and Dallas Hankamer competing as individuals. The tournament field will include No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 10 Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Kent State, Arkansas-Little Rock, Louisville, New Mexico, North Texas, Northern Illinois and Texas-San Antonio.