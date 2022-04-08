 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M men’s golf team to host Aggie Invitational beginning Saturday

  • 0

The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will host the 14th annual Aggie Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at Traditions Club. A&M’s lineup will include Sam Bennett, Walker Lee, William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues and Michael Heidelbaugh with Evan Myers, Phichaksn Maichon, Vishnu Sadagopan, Jimmy Lee and Dallas Hankamer competing as individuals. The tournament field will include No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 10 Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Kent State, Arkansas-Little Rock, Louisville, New Mexico, North Texas, Northern Illinois and Texas-San Antonio.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kentucky Postgame: Jack Moss

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert