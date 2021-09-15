Texas A&M men’s golf team places sixth at Maridoe Invitational

CARROLLTON — The Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a final-round 3-over 291 to finish at 17-over 881 for sixth place a the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday at the Maridoe Golf Club.

Oklahoma won at 3-under 861 after shooting a final-round 281. Texas was second at 284-862 followed by Arizona State (290-866), Texas Tech (284-873) and Liberty (290-877).

Senior Sam Bennett led A&M with a final-round 68 to finish tied for third at 6-under 210, one shot out of a tie for first. Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk (73-209) and Texas Tech’s Baard Skogen (68-209) tied for first with Sisk winning the individual title in a playoff.

Also for A&M, Michael Heidelbaugh tied for 20th at 71-221 followed by Walker Lee (t-23rd, 73-222), Phichaksn Maichon (t-48th, 79-230) and Vishnu Sadagopan (t-56th, 79-233).

A&M will return to action Oct. 10-12 at the Southeastern Conference Match Play Championship at Shoal Creek Country Club in Shoal Creek, Alabama.