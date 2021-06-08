Texas A&M hires new women's golf coach from Houston

Texas A&M has hired Houston women’s golf coach Gerrod Chadwell to replace Andrea Gaston, who was fired in April.
Chadwell coached at UH for eight seasons, leading the Cougars to six straight NCAA regional tournament appearances but none in the Championships. The Cougars won a trio of American Athletic Conference championships (2016, ’18, ’19) under Chadwell, who was named conference coach of the year each time.
“Throughout the search, his name was always at the top of our list,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said in a press release. “The more we researched him, the more we learned that his recruiting acumen and his commitment to providing a great atmosphere for his players are what really stands out. His leadership style, character and energy set him apart, and to have a person of his caliber leading our program is a great honor. We are extremely confident that Coach Chadwell is going to elevate our culture and turn Aggie women’s golf into a national championship contender and winner.”
UH placed second this year in the AAC tournament, finishing three shots behind Tulsa. The Cougars made the NCAA tournament as the eighth seed in the 18-team Baton Rouge Regional, which was canceled because of weather.
“When we began our women’s golf program in 2013, Gerrod was the perfect candidate to lead our student-athletes,” UH athletics director Chris Pezman said in a press release. “He developed and instilled a commitment to excellence in all facets in our team and made Houston women’s golf one of the premier programs in the nation. We are grateful for his dedication to Houston athletics for the last seven years.”
Chadwell was an assistant coach at Oklahoma from 2010-13. He was an assistant at Redlands Community College in his home town of El Reno, Oklahoma, from 2002-03 and returned as head coach from 2008-10 after serving as an instructor at David Pelz Golf. Redlands won the National Junior College Athletic Association national championship in 2008 and ’09 with Chadwell named national coach of the year both seasons.
Chadwell led El Reno to a state runner-up finish as a senior and played at East Central University from 1997-2001.
Chadwell married Stacy Lewis in August 2016. Lewis was the LPGA Player of the Year twice and is a two-time LPGA major championship winner.
“My wife Stacy and I are so excited to have the opportunity to raise our family in Aggieland,” Chadwell said in a press release. “I want to thank Ross Bjork and [senior associate AD] Jeff Toole for believing in me and giving me the chance to lead this program. Here at A&M, we have an incredible foundation to build something great and with the support we have from the top down, I know we can do just that. I have admired the 12th Man from afar for a long time, and to now be a part of it is a humbling experience. I can’t wait to get to campus to begin preparing for the fall. Gig ’Em!”
A&M finished 11th at the Southeastern Conference tournament this season, which was the best at the event in Gaston’s three years coaching the Aggies.