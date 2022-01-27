 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett opens European Tour event with 70
DUBAI, U.A.E. — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett opened the Dubai Desert Classic with a 2-under 70 and is tied for 27th at the European Tour event at Emirates Golf Club.

Bennett, who is from Madisonville, earned his spot in the tournament for finishing atop the PGA Tour university’s velocity global rankings in November.

Four Aggie professionals also are in the tournament led by Andrea Pavan, who is tied for third after a 67 followed by Nacho Elvira (70, t-27th), Johannes Veerman (71, t-46th) and Adri Arnaus (75, t-101st).

The second round is set for Friday.

