Texas A&M fires women's golf coach Andrea Gaston

Texas A&M women’s golf coach Andrea Gaston was fired Tuesday, four days after the Aggies finished 11th at the Southeastern Conference Championship.
“After a careful analysis of our women’s golf program, we determined that new leadership was necessary in order to achieve the desired results for Texas A&M golf,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said in a statement. “We wish Coach Gaston all the best, and a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”
Gaston, who was hired from Southern California, failed to live up to her past success, which included three NCAA championships (2003, ’08, ’13) and 13 straight top five finishes. She also had five individual NCAA champions.
Gaston was hesitant to leave USC in 2018 because it had reached the semifinals of the NCAA Championship match-play portion with four freshmen and a sophomore as she earned Golfweek’s coach of the year honors. But Gaston, who is in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame, said at the time she was impressed with A&M’s facilities and commitment to the program.
Gaston replaced Trelle McCombs, who was fired after 11 seasons. Gaston took over a program that had failed to qualify for the NCAA tournament for three straight years, and she led the 2018 team to the NCAA regionals with three freshmen and a sophomore. The Aggies placed 13th at that event, which featured 18 teams in Norman, Oklahoma. They placed just 13th at that season’s SEC tournament but had four top-five finishes during the regular season.
A&M played in six tournaments last season, finishing in the top five of half of them before the season was canceled because of COVID-19.
This year’s team had only one top-five finish, placing fourth at LSU’s 14-team Tiger Golf Classic on April 7. A&M finished seventh at the 12-team Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate in early November, but other than that, A&M placed 11th or higher in the other five tournaments during the regular season. Gaston took a trio of seniors, a junior, a sophomore and a freshmen to this year’s SEC tournament.
Gaston was hired by former A&M athletics director Scott Woodward, who left for LSU in 2019.
Bjork will be conducting his second coaching search in golf within the year. A&M men’s head coach J.T. Higgins left for USC in August. He coached at A&M from 2002-20 with 12 top-five finishes in NCAA regional play, including a national title in 2009. A month after Higgins left, Bjork named assistant coach Brian Kortan as the interim head coach for the 2020-21 season.