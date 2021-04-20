Texas A&M fires women's golf coach Andrea Gaston

Texas A&M women’s golf coach Andrea Gaston was fired Tuesday, four days after the Aggies finished 11th at the Southeastern Conference Championship.

“After a careful analysis of our women’s golf program, we determined that new leadership was necessary in order to achieve the desired results for Texas A&M golf,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said in a statement. “We wish Coach Gaston all the best, and a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Gaston, who was hired from Southern California, failed to live up to her past success, which included three NCAA championships (2003, ’08, ’13) and 13 straight top five finishes. She also had five individual NCAA champions.

Gaston was hesitant to leave USC in 2018 because it had reached the semifinals of the NCAA Championship match-play portion with four freshmen and a sophomore as she earned Golfweek’s coach of the year honors. But Gaston, who is in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame, said at the time she was impressed with A&M’s facilities and commitment to the program.