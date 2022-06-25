 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SMU’s Ellie Szeryk takes lead at Texas Women’s Stroke Play

Ellie Szeryk

SMU junior Ellie Szeryk took the lead Saturday at the Texas Golf Association’s Women’s Stroke Play Championship at Traditions Club.

SMU junior Ellie Szeryk jumped 10 spots up the leaderboard with a 5-under 67 during the second round to take a two-shot lead at the Texas Golf Association’s Women’s Stroke Play Championship on Saturday at Traditions Club.

Szeryk, the sister of former Texas A&M All-American Maddie Szeryk, shot a first-round 76 but had five birdies and no bogeys Saturday to reach 1-under 143. San Antonio’s Camryn Carreon (71) was alone in second at 1 over followed by Austin’s Sadie Englemann (71) and Katy’s Lauren Nguyen (72), who were tied for third at 3 over. First-round leader Sophie Biediger of SMU (78) was tied for fifth with North Texas’ Audrey Tan (74) at 5 over.

College Station’s Felisa Sajulga improved three strokes in the second round with a 79 and was alone in 34th at 17-over 161.

The final round will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday.

