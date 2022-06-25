SMU’s Ellie Szeryk takes lead at Texas Women’s Stroke Play

SMU junior Ellie Szeryk jumped 10 spots up the leaderboard with a 5-under 67 during the second round to take a two-shot lead at the Texas Golf Association’s Women’s Stroke Play Championship on Saturday at Traditions Club.

Szeryk, the sister of former Texas A&M All-American Maddie Szeryk, shot a first-round 76 but had five birdies and no bogeys Saturday to reach 1-under 143. San Antonio’s Camryn Carreon (71) was alone in second at 1 over followed by Austin’s Sadie Englemann (71) and Katy’s Lauren Nguyen (72), who were tied for third at 3 over. First-round leader Sophie Biediger of SMU (78) was tied for fifth with North Texas’ Audrey Tan (74) at 5 over.